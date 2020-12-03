‘Severance’: Dichen Lachman Joins Apple Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Nepal-born actress Dichen Lachman is set as a series regular opposite Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.



Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Lachman will play Ms. Casey, an employee at Lumen Industries.

Christopher Walken, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock and Zach Cherry also star.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Mark Friedman (Dispatches from Everywhere) will serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Erickson. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Lachman recently wrapped production on Colin Trevorrow-helmed Jurassic World: Dominion. She’s known for her roles as Jiaying on ABC/Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Frankie on the TNT series Animal Kingdom and Reileen Kawahara on the Netflix series Altered Carbon. Lachman also stars in the upcoming comedy feature Bad Therapy starring Alicia Silverstone, Haley Joel Osment and Rob Corddry. She is repped by Gersh and Management Production Entertainment.