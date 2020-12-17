‘Defeated’ Producer Ed Cunningham Signs With Settebello Entertainment; A3 Artists Agency To Rep Voice Actor Jim Cummings

Settebello Entertainment will represent producer-filmmaker and former NFL player and broadcaster Ed Cunningham in all areas.

Cunningham, who was part of the producing team of the Oscar-winning football doc Undefeated, will work with Byron Austen Ashley’s management and production company to expand his reach in the non-fiction space, executing on several ancillary and entrepreneurial projects. The new collaboration is also aimed to help Cunningham develop and package a full slate of scripted projects for stage, film, television and streaming platforms.

In addition to serving as a producer on Undefeated and The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Cunningham was at the center of the Washington Huskie’s 1991 National Championships win and played five years for the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals. After his time on the field, Cunningham took his talents and experience to sports broadcasting where he covered college football for CBS, then. ESPN and ABC.

“Ed has proven that he has the ability to find incredible stories that resonate with a wide range of audiences, which he has continued to do since leaving ESPN,” said Ashley of Cunningham. “His knack for discovering transcendent stories within American cultures lends himself to a wide cache of projects that are immediate fits within the current buying cycle in entertainment.”

Voice actor Jim Cummings, known for lending his voice to a number of notable Disney characters including Pete and The Princess Frog‘s Ray has signed with A3 Artists Agency.

In his decades-long career, Cummings has voiced nearly 400 roles, including Winnie The Pooh, Tigger, Cat from CatDog. Having held roles in both television and film realms, Cummings also voiced characters in Aladdin, Shrek, The Lion King, The Bee Movie and Hercules.

Most recently he has continued voicing Mickey Mouse’s frenemy Pete in Disney’s Mickey and the Roadster Racers and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.