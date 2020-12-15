Seth Meyers Finds “Glimmers Of Hope” In Joe Biden’s Electoral College Confirmation, First Wave Of Covid Vaccinations

During the dark months of a global pandemic, Seth Meyers said Americans can find some hope in Monday’s biggest headlines.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the Late Night with Seth Meyers host said Monday was “a truly historic day that provided at least a few glimmers of hope” amid a truly difficult and challenging year. One of the first promising moments in Monday’s news cycle was frontline health workers receiving the first does of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

“This must be what it was like to watch the moon landing,” Meyers said. “This is a historic scientific achievement and you just know a bunch of idiot jabronis are going to say it was fake.”

While the beginning of the long-awaited distribution of the coronavirus vaccine was a noteworthy in Monday’s news, so was the electoral college’s vote. On Monday, members of the Electoral College voted in accordance to the people’s November vote and confirmed former Vice President Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

While Meyers celebrated the presidential confirmation, he criticized Trump allies and Fox News personalities for their continued efforts to delegitimize the results of both the November elections and the Electoral College’s decision.

“If they succeed now or in the future that is by definition the end of our democracy as we know it,” Meyers said, referring to Stephen Miller’s declaration of a “fraudulent election result.”

Meyers concluded his segment once again taking shots at President Donald Trump who, as the coronavirus continues to ravage various states, seems to prioritize only challenging the election and golf.

“I’m so glad you’re able to squeeze some leisure time into your packed schedule of scream-tweeing conspiracy theories and showing up to the army navy game without a mask like a walking Chernobyl,” Meyers said.

Watch the entire “A Closer Look” segment above.