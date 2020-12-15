‘Servant’ Renewed For Season 3 By Apple

Apple TV+ has handed an early Season 3 renewal to psychological thriller series Servant from Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan. The third-season pickup comes ahead of the series’ Season 2 premiere on January 15.

This is the fourth Apple TV+ original series to receive an early Season 3 renewal, joining For All Mankind, Dickinson and Ted Lasso.

Directed by Shyamalan and created by Tony Basgallop, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Following its suspenseful Season 1 finale, the second season of Servant takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.

Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Free and Rupert Grint are reprising their characters for the 10-episode second season.

In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as executive producers.

Season 2 will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, January 15, followed by one new episode every Friday exclusively on Apple TV+.