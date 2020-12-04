CAA Signs ‘Selena: The Series’ Star Christian Serratos

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Christian Serratos, who stars in Selena: The Series as the titular music icon. She also serves as producer of the Netflix series which debuted today.

Selena: The Series is the highly anticipated series that follows the life of Selena Quintanilla, who was known as the Queen of Tejano music. Created by Moises Zamora, the series is not only a coming-of-age story but also a family drama. The series takes us on Selena’s journey as she pursues her dreams. Along the way, we experience the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music. The series also features Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López.

In addition to Selena, Serratos stars as Rosita Espinosa on AMC’s hit sci-fi/supernatural drama series The Walking Dead and previously starred as the non-vampire Angela in the multi-billion dollar Twilight franchise.

Serratos continues to be represented by Emily Gerson Saines at Brookside Artist Management, Narrative PR, and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.