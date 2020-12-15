Searchlight Awards Contender ‘Nomadland’ Now Opening Q1 2021

Searchlight’s Venice Film Festival Golden Lion winner Nomadland starring Frances McDormand, is opening on Feb. 19, 2021 limited. The movie was previously set to open on Dec. 4.

Also Disney took the 20th Century Studios drag queen teenage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie off its Feb. 26, 2021 release date and has designated the feature to being unset for the time being.

Nomadland, directed by Chloe Zhao, has been on a tear on the awards circuit, also winning in addition to the Golden Lion, the Fair Play Cinema Award and SIGNIS Award-honorable mention at Venice. The movie also won the People’s Choice award at TIFF which is often an Oscar Best Picture bellwether, and the movie nabbed Gotham Award nominations in the Best Feature slot and McDormand as Best Actress.

The movie had a special drive-in screening earlier this fall, timed to its Venice premiere, at the Pasadena Rose Bowl.