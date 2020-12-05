Sean Connery As James Bond Gun From ‘Dr. No’ Sold At Auction In Beverly Hills

A fan of James Bond just couldn’t say no to owning a piece of movie memorabilia used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film.

A Walther PP pistol used by Sean Connery in the 1962 film Dr. No sold for $256,000 at auction on Thursday, Julien’s Auctions said. The sale price topped expectations of a sale between $150,000 to $200,000 prior to the event.

The deactivated semi-automatic Walther PP pistol and its smaller model, the PPK, became one of the best-known images from the film. Its collector’s value was perhaps enhanced by Connery’s death on Oct. 31.

The winning bidder asked to remain anonymous, according to Julien’s. However, they were described as an American who had seen every James Bond movie with his or her children.