Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill Ink First-Look TV Deal With Blumhouse

EXCLUSIVE: Sinister writer-directors Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are expanding their relationship with Blumhouse, signing a first-look television deal via their Crooked Highway banner. Under the new two-year pact, the recently formed production company will develop projects for Blumhouse TV. Sherryl Clark (Cloverfield, Morning Glory, Blackbird) has been named president of production for Crooked Highway.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Scott, Cargill, and Sherryl into the Blumhouse family, to work with us in television,” said Jason Blum. “We have had a lot of success collaborating in film, and they’ve brought some great material in to develop that we can’t wait to get in front of fans.”

Crooked Highway has several TV projects in development with Blumhouse including Full Body Burden, inspired by Kristen Iversen’s book, which tells the true story of a deadly government secret hidden in plain sight: the Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant just outside of Denver. Also in the works is Midnight Radio, in which an off-the-grid radio host begins to piece together the connections between various supernatural experiences described by his callers; and The Devil’s Detective, based on Simon Kurt Unsworth’s novel. It tells the story of a human investigator who navigates the intricate bureaucracies of Hell to solve high-profile murder cases amid a populace of angels, demons and the damned.

“It was an easy, natural progression for us to collaborate further with Jason in television, given our success with Blumhouse on the feature side,” said Derrickson and Cargill.

Crooked Highway is producing Derrickson’s recently announced upcoming film The Black Phone, alongside the features team at Blumhouse, for Universal Pictures. The film is based on a short story by Joe Hill that was adapted by Derrickson and Cargill. Earlier this year, Derrickson and Cargill served as executive producers of the film My Valentine, written and directed by Maggie Levin, which was part of Blumhouse Television’s Into the Dark anthology series for Hulu. Crooked Highway will also be producing Levin’s Retrograde, a sci-fi time-manipulation thriller. Derrickson and Cargill collaborated with Blumhouse on the Sinister franchise, and the two films grossed over $135 million at the worldwide box office.

Clark served as head of film for Bad Robot for over five years, where she produced Cloverfield and Morning Glory and oversaw the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises. Clark also ran her own production company, Busted Shark, and most recently was president of production for The H Collective (Brightburn, The Parts You Lose).

Crooked Highway is repped by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.