Sci-Fi Drama ‘The Disasters’ From ‘Supergirl’ Writer Derek Simon & Berlanti Prods. In Works At The CW

The CW is developing an adaptation of M. K. England’s The Disasters with Supergirl writer Derek Simon.

The project is in the works from Berlanti Productions, 5 More Minutes Productions and Warner Bros TV.

The book, which was published in 2019, is described as The Breakfast Club meets Guardians of the Galaxy, is set in a near-future where humans have colonized space to save Earth from climate crisis. It follows a group of washouts from Earth’s prestigious military academy who are framed for treason and forced to go on the run to the Colonies to clear their names.

Simon, who has written on The CW’s Supergirl as well as USA Network’s FBI drama Graceland, will write and exec produce with Lee Toland Krieger, who has directed episodes of Riverdale and You and is helming the pilot of Superman & Lois, directing and exec producing.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden will exec produce for Berlanti Productions, John Sacchi exec produces for 5 More Minutes Productions with Matt Groesch as producer.

It is The CW’s latest development project for the 2021/22 broadcast season. The youth-skewing network is adapting DC Comic’s Naomi with Ava DuVernary and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship, an adaptation of Wonder Girl, based on the DC characters created by Joëlle Jones, with Queen of the South executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and Greg Berlanti as well as Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller.