‘Saturday Night Live’: Kristen Wiig Remembers Her Favorite Things In 2020 Remix Of ‘Sound Of Music’ Anthem

Saturday Night Live alumna Kristen Wiig returned to the iconic stage and opened the show with her odd musical musings.

Wiig, who stars alongside Gal Gadot in Warner Bro.’s upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, kicked off the final SNL episode for the 2020 year noting that among all the craziness of the year, it’s nice to come into contact with something familiar.

“I consider this home and it is so nice to be home for the holidays,” she said.

As odd as 2020 has been, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic turning most things topsy-turvy, the actress said she can find joy in the twins she birthed this year and her favorite things – cue the notable Sound of Music anthem. From jackets on ponies to bread on bologna, Wiig listed an odd collection of favorite items.

She continues noting down her weird favorite items until interrupted by Maya Rudolph, who just finished appearing as Vice President elect Kamala Harris in the cold opening. Wiig’s Bridesmaids co-star called out her incorrect lyrics and offered to correct them, only to add her own bizarre twist to the number.

Again, the SNL alumnae duo is interrupted as Kate McKinnon calls them out for their odd remix. The comedian, who also appeared in the cold open as Rudy Giuliani, continued to correctly recite the famed lyrics. But to no avail, Wiig explains that there’s a purpose in singing the crazy list of favorite things – that such items should only be as equally weird as 2020.

“Goodbye 2020 you really did stink,” the three actresses sang to conclude the number.

The Bless the Harts Ghost Busters comedian was joined by musical guest Dua Lipa.