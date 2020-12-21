Click to Skip Ad
Saudi Arabia Submits ‘Scales’ To International Oscar Race

The submissions deadline for the International Oscar category at the 93rd Academy Awards may have now passed, but a few last-minute contenders are still being confirmed, including Saudi Arabia which has put forward Scales.

The Image Nation movie is written and directed by Shahad Ameed. It explores the changing role of women in society through the allegorical, magical-realist tale of Hayat, a young girl who refuses to be sacrificed to mysterious sea creatures by her village.

The black-and-white movie premiered at Venice last year. Variance Films has rights in North America. Pic was released in Saudi Arabia last month.

The film was produced by Paul Miller and Stephen Strachan of Abu Dhabi-based Film Solutions and Rula Nasser of Imaginarium Films, with executive producers Mohamed Al-Daradji and Majid Al-Ansari.

