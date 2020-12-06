‘SNL’: Morgan Wallen’s Covid-19 Partying Inspires Time Travel Skit With Jason Bateman

Saturday Night Live forgave Morgan Wallen for his partying during the Covid-19 pandemic by giving him a second chance to perform on the iconic stage, but the singer’s controversial moment also inspired a new Christmas Story-like skit.

Back in October, Wallen was set to perform but ahead of his SNL appearance he caught heat on social media for partying amid the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, he was dropped and replaced by Jack White as musical guest.

Set in a busy bar, the Wallen-centered skit sees the singer maskless-mingling with single ladies at the bar, hinting at the party that urged SNL producers to push his initial performance. To stop him from doing anything more reckless, Jason Bateman appears.

“I am you from the future,” the Ozark star says, donning the same exact outfit as the country singer.

Bateman’s Morgan Wallen tells the singer about how his partying and the social media videos would bar him from performing on the SNL stage, as it did in real life. Worried about the news, the real Wallen says he wouldn’t want “to screw up an opportunity like that or let my fans down.”

While Bateman and Wallen come to terms and agree to avoid any more socializing, more versions of future Morgan Wallens come to forewarn the singer and Bateman. One, played by Bowen Yang, claims to be come two months in the future and urges the original Wallen to avoid any drastic facial surgeries. Pete Davidson appears, but as a random guy in the bar similarly dressed as the country singer. While he doesn’t know what a future Wallen may go through, Davidson knows there’s something the singer could do immediately.

“You’re going to do the right thing and accept the responsibility,” Davidson says, hinting at the apologetic video Wallen published in light of the partying.

The skit comes to a close with Wallen sharing how he was excited to perform for the Bill Burr-hosted episode. However Bateman, who hosted the latest SNL episode, said there’s a chance the singer could come back and “end up with a better host.”

Watch the sketch below.