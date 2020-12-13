‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs Newsmax & Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims

This week, conservative news channel Newsmax hit a ratings milestone by beating Fox News for the first time in the adults 25-54 demographic. It was part of a meteoric rise for the fledgeling network after the November election as it has been able to attract conservative viewers disappointed by the outcome of the election and by Fox News’ decision to declare Joe Biden the winner. Saturday Night Live tonight skewered Newsmax’s newfound success by not calling Biden President-elect and supporting Trump, who, in turn, has been promoting it.

“Great news! Million of real Americans are switching from Fox News to Newsmax because Newsmax tells them the truth, that Donald Trump could still win this election,” a promo at the start of the skit said. “And because of our recent success, we are launching Sportsmax. Sportsmax is a network for real Jets fans, giving you the truth about America’s favorite football team.”

While Jets are currently 0-12 for the season, a Sportsmax pundit (Beck Bennett) claimed that they have won 11 games. He examined one of Jets’ losses and declares that the New York team actually won because they were leading after the first quarter, and then “something suspicious happens” and “the whole game was rigged,” a reference to Trump’s statements that he won states that have been called for Biden because he was leading on Election Night.

Drawing a parallel to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s stack of affidavits on alleged voter fraud, two Jets experts, played by host Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson, held up “sworn affidavits from 500 Jets fans who swear they witnessed the Jets win.” They go on to give a speech that echoes more arguments of Trump and his team, followed by a snippet from another Newsmax offshoot, Weathermax. Watch above the video, in which Chalamet is trying hard to keep his flapping fake mustache in place.