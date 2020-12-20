‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Steady With Host Kristen Wiig

The Christmas-themed Dec. 19 telecast of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, hosted by Kristen Wiig with musical guest Dua Lipa, drew a 1.3 Live+ Same Day rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers overall.

The episode was on par in the demo and a little off in total viewers with last week’s original hosted by Timothée Chalamet with musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (1.3 in 18-49, 6.7 million viewers). Last night show’s was up a notch from the Dec. 5 telecast (Jason Bateman host, Morgan Wallen musical guest), which posted a 1.2 in 18-49 and 6.2 million viewers.

Last night’s SNL, the last of three consecutive originals and last episode for 2020, was behind only Fox’s The Masked Singer to rank as the #2 entertainment program of the week to date (Dec. 14-19) in 18-49 among the broadcast networks.