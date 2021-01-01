Samuel Little, Nation’s Most Prolific Serial Killer And Subject Of Netflix Doc, Dies In Prison At Age 80

Samuel Little, whom the FBI says was the most prolific serial killer in US history, died in prison Wednesday at age 80.

Little, who was finally caught after being convicted of the deaths of three Los Angeles women in the late 1980s, was serving three consecutive life-without-parole sentences, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in its announcement of his death.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office.

Little was the subject of the Netflix documentary Catching A Serial Killer: Sam Little, which bowed this year on the streamer.

A career criminal, Little was not incarcerated for great lengths of time during his 40-years-long career, during which he kept on the move across the nation. Finally, in 2018, he confessed to killing 93 women nationwide from the 1970s through 2005. The FBI said that he knew details that only the killer would know, and thus his claims were considered credible.

Little may have murdered more than the claimed 93, and law officials across the nation were trying to connect him to other unsolved cases. As of last year, they had confirmed at least 50 of his murder confessions.

Little was convicted in 2014 for the murder of the three women killed in Los Angeles in the 1980s.