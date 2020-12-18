Click to Skip Ad
Samuel Goldwyn Acquires Slovakia’s Oscar Submission ‘The Auschwitz Report’

The Auschwitz Report
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Samuel Goldwyn Films has obtained U.S. rights to Peter Bebjak’s historical drama The Auschwitz Report, which was selected as Slovakia’s contender for Best International Feature Film for the 93rd Oscars. The company is planning a release for sometime next year.

The pic, which is Bebjak’s second film chosen as Slovakia’s official entry, is a true story of two imprisoned Slovak Jewish men, Rudolf Vrba and Alfréd Wetzler. Risking certain death, the two orchestrate a meticulous report of Nazi operations before escaping from Auschwitz to reveal the long-denied truth to the world. What Wetzler and Vrba come home to, however, is the agonizing realization that even the truth may not be enough.

Noel Czuczor, Peter Onderjička and John Hannah star. Bebjak co-wrote the screenplay with Jozef Paštéka and Tomáš Bombík. Producers are Natália Rau Guzinkiewiczová, Rasťo Šesták and Bebjak.

The deal was handled by Dirk Schürhoff, Beta Cinema’s managing director, and Miles Fineburg, director of acquisitions and theatrical sales at Samuel Goldwyn.

