SAG-AFTRA Says Most Shows Will Remain On Hiatus Until At Least Mid-January Amid Coronavirus Surge In L.A. County

SAG-AFTRA leaders told their members tonight that “most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January, if not later.” The update comes the day after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the county.

Here’s the latest update from SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and national executive director David White:

“We are writing to let you know that we are closely monitoring the recent surge in Covid-19 infections along with the reported lack of intensive care unit beds throughout the state of California and particularly in Los Angeles County. This is deeply concerning to us all and we have taken immediate action to connect with our epidemiologists and public health experts regarding the surge in cities across the nation.

“Most entertainment productions will remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later. This means that the number of our member performers working on sets right now is reduced. Our safety protocols ensure appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production.

“To ensure the utmost safety, we are in close contact with our sister unions and guilds, the industry, our expert epidemiologists, industrial sanitation specialists, public health officials, member leaders and staff. We remain focused on ensuring the safest possible work environment and protocols for SAG-AFTRA members.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and its impact on production and employment in all contract areas and will take appropriate measures as needed to ensure the continued safety of our members and others.

“In the meantime, we urge you all to remain vigilant and adhere to the safety principles to protect yourselves, your families, communities and colleagues. Always, wear your masks, maintain safe physical distancing, wash hands frequently and well, and follow the public health recommendations for preventing the spread of infectious disease.”