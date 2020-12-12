SAG-AFTRA Puts Kibosh On ‘Lumina’ For Failing To Comply With Covid-19 Safety Protocols

SAG-AFTRA has told its members not to work on a film called Lumina because it allegedly has “failed to demonstrate its compliance with SAG-AFTRA’s required Covid-19 safety standards and protocols for a safe set.” The film’s production company is Luminamovie LLC.

The union said in a “Do Not Work” order today that its members “are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or performance of any covered work for this production until further notice from the union.” It also noted that “accepting employment or rendering services on Lumina may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

The union’s Global Rule One, which requires members to work only for signatory companies, states: “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, which is in full force and effect, in any jurisdiction in which there is a SAG-AFTRA national collective bargaining agreement in place.”