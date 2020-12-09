Ryan Murphy, Steve McQueen Set For Career Tributes At IFP Gotham Awards

The careers of Ryan Murphy and Steve McQueen will be celebrated at next month’s Gotham Awards.

The Independent Filmmaker Project, which produces the Gothams, said McQueen will receive a Director’s Tribute, and Murphy will receive the Industry Tribute. Due to Covid-19, the January 11 ceremony will still take place at its longtime home, Cipriani Wall Street, but in virtual fashion.

McQueen is best known for directing 12 Years a Slave, which won the Oscar for Best Picture. His other films include Hunger, Shame and Widows. Murphy is an Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony winner who has created and produced hit TV series such as Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Pose.

“Steve and Ryan’s commitment to inclusivity within the industry and their continued support for independent film and television is completely in line with IFP’s mission, and we look forward to honoring them this year,” IFP executive director Jeffrey Sharp said in a press release.

Related Story Film Review: Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe' Finale 'Education'

The Prom, the movie musical Murphy directed for Netflix, has Oscar buzz but was not eligible for the Gothams because it exceeded the awards’ $35 million budget limit. McQueen’s Small Axe film anthology, whose installments played in festivals in New York and London and have won critical acclaim, are not in the Oscar mix because they aired on the BBC in the UK. Amazon Prime Video is streaming them in the U.S. Their November premiere came outside of the Gothams’ eligibility window.

Last week, Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were confirmed as recipients of this year’s Actor and

Actress Tributes at the Gothams.

In addition to career honors, the Gothams also hand out 10 competitive awards, with winners selected by juries mostly for film work but also for episodic fare. There is also an audience award for film. Kelly Reichardt’s film First Cow leads all contenders with four nominations. In a normal awards cycle, the Gothams serve as an early marker of the season’s arrival. This year’s event, the 30th annual edition, will be something different due to the pandemic but will still factor into the remainder of awards season, which will culminate with the Oscars in late April.