Ryan Michelle Bathé Inks First-Look Deal With ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group

Ryan Michelle Bathé (All Rise) has signed a first-look development deal with ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group (formerly Entertainment & Youth Group). Under the pact, Bathé will develop and executive produce new television programming for MTV Entertainment Studios with an emphasis on emerging talent and underrepresented voices.

“Ryan is a talented, versatile performer who’s tapping into some very funny and fresh perspectives as a writer and executive producer,” said Justin Rosenblatt, Senior Vice President, Alternative & Comedy Content for ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group. “We’re excited to be collaborative partners with her on ideating projects with a focus on underrepresented voices – she’s a perfect fit for the MTV Entertainment Group brands and our audience.”

Bathé, who recently launched her Down on Maple Productions, portrays attorney Rachel Audubon opposite Simone Missick in CBS’ legal drama All Rise, which is currently airing its second season. She also stars opposite Tessa Thompson in the Eugene Ashe-directed Sundance pic Sylvie’s Love, which premieres Christmas day on Amazon.

Bathé’s recent television credits include the BET+ dramedy First Wives Club, which has been renewed for a second season, as well as ABC’s The Rookie, NBC’s This Is Us and Fox’s Empire.Her previous film work includes Lionsgate’s One For The Money, and indie features All About Us, Brother to Brother and Leaving Barstow.

This fall, Bathé produced/starred in the Zoom Where It Happens. The series of script showcases of throwback sitcoms with all-Black casts helped drive awareness about voting and voter suppression.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to work on such compelling content with Justin and the MTV Entertainment Group,” said Bathé. “I am a big fan of the work they’re doing and look forward to adding my voice to their brands.”

Bathé is repped by Atil Singh of Principal Entertainment, The Kohner Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman.