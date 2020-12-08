‘Ruthless’ Star Melissa L. Williams Signs With Buchwald

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Ruthless star Melissa L. Williams has signed with Buchwald for representation.

Williams drew praise for her role as Ruth Truesdale on Tyler Perry’s The Oval on BET, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year. Her performance led her to the starring role in spinoff Tyler Perry’s Ruthless on BET+, where she reprises her Ruth Truesdale character. Ruthless revolves around Ruth (Williams), who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult. Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker also star.

Williams previously had guest starring roles on The Game, If Loving You Is Wrong and Rosewood.

Williams continues to be repped by Vault Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

