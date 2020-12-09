‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Ru-veals Queens For Season 13, Sets Premiere Date

After what has been a shady year, VH1 is ready to turn things around and wish you a “Happy Ru Year” with the 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Emmy-winning reality competition “Ru-vealed” that it will ring in 2021 with its premiere on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with 13 new queens that will “werk” to prove their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in order to win the crown of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“Competing safely and fiercely, our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” said executive producer and host RuPaul Charles.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is the winningest reality competition series to date — and this includes the popular after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, which will debut immediately after the Season 13 premiere. The after-show will bring viewers behind the scenes to all the backstage drama as the queens spill the tea and anxiously await their fate and see who will need to lip-sync for their life to avoid the week’s elimination.

The queens introduced themselves today across Drag Race‘s social channels, but fans will be able to join a YouTube livestream today at 1 p.m. ET where they can “Meet The Queens.” Watch the promo above. You can also check out the cast photo and read their bios below.

Courtesy of VH1

Denali (Chicago, IL) | Instagram: @denalifoxx, Twitter: @denalifox

All hail Chicago’s ice queen. With a career as a professional figure skater, much of Denali’s unique drag incorporates ice skating and acrobatic elements. Denali is used to competing, but now at the Olympics of Drag, she is ready to break the ice.

Elliott with 2 Ts (Las Vegas, NV) | Instagram: @therealelliottqueen, Twitter: @Elliottwith2T

A dancing queen known for her kicks and splits, this Las Vegas show girl is here to stand out from the crowd. With her 80s aesthetic and background as a professional dancer, Elliott is hoping to dance circles around her competition.

Gottmik (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram/Twitter: @gottmik

Hiiiiee gorg! This celebrity makeup artist is ready to win the competition one face at a time. As a trans man who is changing the shape of drag, Gottmik is ready to show an edgy persona d’arte.

Joey Jay (Phoenix, AZ) | Instagram: @lashesandcarcrashes, Twitter: @joeyjayisgay

Don’t underestimate this dancing powerhouse. This celebrated Jewish princess with unmatched rhinestoning skills is ready to cluck and buck all the way to the top.

Kahmora Hall (Chicago, IL) | Instagram/Twitter: @Kahmorahall

Chicago’s premiere Mackie Barbie doll is here to define what it means to be dripping in luxury. As the essence of glitz and glamour, Kahmora knows how to turn looks on the runway and serve in style.

Kandy Muse (New York, NY) | Instagram/Twitter: @TheKandyMuse

This ‘bad and bougie’ Dominican doll from NYC is ready to take her competition by storm. After going viral on social media and winning Brooklyn Drag Queen of the Year, Kandy is a pro at being in the limelight and brings the whole package to the table.

LaLa Ri (Atlanta, GA) | Instagram/Twitter: @MissLaLaRi

LaLa Ri is here to slay. This Atlanta-born powerhouse entertainer is ready to bring her mixture of sexy, classy and sassy to the competition, along with her charming and fun personality.

Olivia Lux (New York, NY) | Instagram/Twitter: @TheOliviaLux

Lux be a lady tonight. As the diva with a heart of gold, Olivia can melt a room with her dazzling smile. With her old Hollywood style and background in musical theater, this piano player is here to shine all the way to the top.

Rosé (New York, NY) | Instagram/Twitter: @omgheyrose

At the intersection of Wit Avenue and Fashion Blvd., you’ll find New York royalty Rosé. As a member of the girl group Stephanie’s Child alongside Season 12’s Jan, Rosé is ready to sing and dance her way to the finish line.

Symone (Los Angeles, CA) | Instagram: @the_symone, Twitter: @the_symonee

The ebony enchantress has arrived! As the first queen hailing from Arkansas, this confident small-town country girl comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race ready to give fashion, face, personality and heart.

Tamisha Iman (Atlanta, GA) | Instagram: @tamisha_iman, Twitter: @tamishaiman1

Tamisha Iman is one of the most experienced in the art form of drag. As a mother figure who formed her own dynasty, Tamisha comes to the competition with impressive sewing skills, making all her own one-of-a-kind garments from scratch.

Tina Burner (New York, NY) | Instagram/Twitter: @TheTinaBurner

From being part of a boy band to the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage, Tina Burner is always ready to put on a show. This costume comedy queen and reigning National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 is a NY legend and is here to burn the house down.

Utica Queen (Minneapolis, MN) | Instagram/Twitter: @QueenUtica

Utica Queen is ready to wiggle her way straight to the crown. Identifying as the wacky, wavy inflatable arm tube queen, Utica is hoping to take the world by storm with her own form of goofy, pop-art drag.