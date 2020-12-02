‘The Bachelorette’ & ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Rule Tuesday Ratings; ‘The Voice’ Dips

The Bachelorette led Tuesday with an episode that had Tayshia having feelings for multiple men — gasp! The ABC reality competition held steady with last week, delivering a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.14 million viewers, and was followed by Big Sky (0.7, 4.06M), which was also on par with last week’s numbers. This comes after David E. Kelley’s Pacific Northwest noir received high marks in delayed viewing with its series premiere — most likely because of that series debut shocker.

Elsewhere last night, NBC’s The Voice (0.7, 6.98M) dropped two tenths in the demo to a season low, while Transplant (0.4, 3.03) managed to hold steady in the demo and added a few eyes to its viewership.

At CBS, NCIS and FBI took a break to make way for a presentation of the holiday classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1.1, 5.66M), which took second place overall for the night in both the demo and viewers. The network also served a special primetime edition of Let’s Make a Deal (0.5, 3.40M).

Elsewhere, Fox’s Cosmos (0.2, 1.25M) took a one-tenth hit in the demo while NeXt (0.2, 1.13M) managed to match last week’s ratings and add some eyes to its audience.

Last but not least, the CW was fairly quiet with Swamp Thing (0.1, 634,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 463K) holding steady.