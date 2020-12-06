Rudolph Giuliani Has Tested Positive For Covid-19, President Donald Trump Says

Rudolph Giuliani, the lead operative in President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the presidential election, has contracted the coronavirus, Trump said Sunday.

The news was delivered by Trump in a tweet today. Giuliani is Trump’s personal attorney and has been traveling extensively to state legislatures in an effort to have the President’s case considered. He is 76 years old.

The question that immediately arises is how this will affect Trump’s battle to have his claims of election fraud considered. Giuliani has attended hearings in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. In Pennsylvania, two Republican state senators who met Nov. 25 meeting with Giuliani have since said they tested positive. Giuliani didn’t wear a mask in those hearings.Gi