‘Roswell, New Mexico’: Michael Grant Terry & Gillian Vigman To Recur On Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Bones alum Michael Grant Terry and Gillian Vigman (Life Sentence) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico.

Written by Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz.

Terry will play Jordan, the son of Roswell’s Mayor Bernhardt, a privileged young man who blames his failure to measure up to his parents’ high expectations on the influx of immigrants and people of color in his community. As the leader of a grassroots group dedicated to preserving the status quo in Roswell, Jordan will go toe to toe with our heroes as racial tensions in town bubble to the surface.

Vigman will play Roswell’s diligent new Sheriff Brooke Taylor, a tough yet charismatic officer elected on a mandate of law and order. A politician with years of experience navigating the divisive landscape amid rising tensions, she uses a disarming façade to appease both her constituents and the forces who put her in power, causing Max to question whether she’s truly for the people – or her own agenda.

They join cast members Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, Trevor St. John and Amber Midthunder.

Roswell, New Mexico hails from Amblin TV, Bender Brown Prods, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios.

Terry played Wendell Bray for nine seasons on Fox’s Bones. He also recurred on NBC’s Grimm. Other film and television credits include Criminal Minds, NCIS and the indie film, The Archer. He is also one of the producers of the hit podcast, SmartLess, with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett & Sean Hayes.

Gillian was a series regular on the CW’s drama Life Sentence, opposite Lucy Hale. She recurred on HBO’s Divorce opposite Thomas Hayden Church and Fox’s New Girl. Vigman currently voices the series regular role of Dr. T’Ana in CBS All Access’ animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks. In film, Vigman is perhaps best known for her role in the Hangover trilogy playing Bradley Cooper’s wife, Stephanie. Vigman is repped by Trademark Talent.