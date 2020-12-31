‘1917’ Cinematographer Roger Deakins Knighted As Queen Honors Behind The Scenes Talent

Roger Deakins, the Oscar-winning 1917 cinematographer, has been knighted in the Queen’s New Year Honors list as the British monarch celebrated the careers of behind the scenes talent in the film and TV industry.

Deakins was honored for his services to film, marking a glittering career in which he has won two Oscars and five BAFTAs for an illustrious rollcall of credits that includes Blade Runner 2049, True Grit, No Country for Old Men, and James Bond feature Skyfall.

Others honored by Queen Elizabeth II include Bodyguard and Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, who was awarded an OBE for his services to television drama. Mercurio has recently wrapped Season 6 of Line Of Duty for BBC One.

Dan Dark, EVP of worldwide studio operations at Warner Bros., was also handed an OBE for his services to the UK film business. Dark relocated from London to LA earlier this year and oversees all studio operations at Burbank and UK facility Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

There was a CBE for Michael Kuhn, the founder of Florence Foster Jenkins producer Qwerty Films, and a former board member at Northern Ireland Screen. Kuhn was honored for his services to the film industry.

Finally, there were MBEs for Pirates of the Caribbean hairstylist Martin Samuel and Jonty Claypole, the BBC’s outgoing director of arts. Claypole was honored for the creation of the BBC’s Culture In Quarantine festival.

As previously reported, they joined on-screen stars including Sheila Hancock, Lesley Manville, and Nina Wadia in being recognized by the Queen. There were also gongs for Golden Globe-nominated The Girl actor Toby Jones (OBE) and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor (MBE).