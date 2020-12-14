Focus Features Sets Q1 Release For Robin Wright Feature Directorial Debut ‘Land’

Focus Features continues its steady rollout of movies into 2021 with the release of Robin Wright’s feature directorial debut drama Land on February 12, 2021, just in time for Oscar qualifications which have a cutoff date of February 28.

Land is scheduled on a weekend when the following movies are currently expected to open: 20th Century Studio’s The King’s Man and the Andy Garcia-Sharon Stone wide release What About Love.

The House of Cards Golden Globe-winning actress and episodic director stars in Land as Edee, who retreats to the wilds of the Rockies in the aftermath of an unfathomable event as she aims to stay connected to the world she once knew in the face of uncertainty. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

Wright directs from a screenplay by Jesse Chatham and Erin Digman. Kim Dickens also stars. Land is produced by Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer and Peter Saraf. Wright is an executive producer alongside Big Beach’s Marc Turtletaub, John Sloss & Steve Farneth of Cinetic Media with Nomadic Pictures’ Chad Oakes & Mike Frislev and Eddie Rubin.

For those theaters trying to survive the pandemic, Focus has released such movies as Come Play, Let Him Go, Half Brothers, Kajillionaire and the upcoming Christmas Day bow Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan among others.