Former Netflix Exec Shauna Spenley Joins Riot Games As Global President Of Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Riot Games has named former Netflix marketing and publicity VP Shauna Spenley the Global President of Entertainment of its newly formed entertainment division. The video game publisher, known for titles including League of Legends and Valorant, announced that Spenley will spearhead Riot Games’s expansions into the world of entertainment through animation, consumer products, film, television, music and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shauna on board to expand our IP to new mediums as League of Legends continues to evolve into much more than a game,” said Marc Merrill, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, Riot Games.“Riot has always aspired to be the most player focused company in the world, a mission that continues to drive us today as we expand to serve fans in new industries. Shauna’s proven track record in creative development, product design, teambuilding, and marketing expertise will be essential in helping Riot fulfill its mission.”

In her new role Spenley, who spent 15 years at Netflix, will also help develop and produce entertainment extensions based on Riot’s popular IP. The industry vet comes into the new role as the gaming publisher continues to serve a growing global fanbase in various forms of content including video games, sports and more.

“Players around the world have a deep connection to the stories and characters created by Riot Games. There are so many stories to be told, and we are eager to expand and bring new, authentic experiences to millions of fans around the world,” said Shauna Spenley, President of Entertainment at Riot Games. “I strongly believe that the future of entertainment will land at the intersection of games, content and community engagement, and Riot is uniquely positioned to drive innovation through its creative approach to both in-game and out of game experiences.”