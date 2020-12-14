Richard Madden & Brian Cox To Lead QCode Sci-Fi Podcast Series ‘From Now’

EXCLUSIVE: Bodyguard star Richard Madden and Succession star Brian Cox are to lead the line in a scripted sci-fi podcast series from QCode.

The pair, who starred together in Frank Spotnitz’s Italian television drama Medici, are starring in From Now (trailer below).

The podcast series was created by Rhys Wakefield, who starred in season three of HBO’s True Detective and William Day Frank, who produced 2019 comedy thriller Beserk that Wakefield directed. It is directed by Wakefield and produced by QCode, which was set up by former CAA agent Rob Herting.

The series begins when the USS HOPE, a famed lost spaceship, returns to Earth after vanishing 35 years prior. The lone survivor, voiced by Madden, disembarks mysteriously looking the exact same age as when he left. Following the ensuing media chaos, he finally reunites with his formerly identical twin brother, voiced by Cox for a one-on-one meeting. But what starts as a joyful reconciliation soon leads to dark revelations that threaten their relationship — and the future of humanity.

The show tackles themes such as sibling rivalries and family loyalty, technological advances and the future of space exploration, climate change and human adaptation, and how we as individuals process time itself.

The voice cast also includes David Dastmalchian, Betty Gabriel, Jessica McNamee, Erin Moriarty, Lance Reddick, Elisabeth Shue, Karla Souza and Wakefield.

The six-part series launches Monday December 21 with new episodes available weekly through January 25.

It is QCode’s latest high-profile premium podcast series. The company has produced scripted series including Blackout with Rami Malek, Carrier with Cynthia Erivo, Gaslight with Chloë Grace Moretz, Borrasca with Cole Sprouse and Hank The Cowdog with Matthew McConaughey.

The business, which launched in 2019, recently raised $6.4 million from investors including speaker company Sonos. Herting told Deadline that the money will allow it to build out the team, which now includes former Apple Podcasts exec Steve Wilson as chief strategy officer, and produce around 15 shows in 2021.

The company has also struck a number of adaptation deals for its titles; Amblin acquired the film rights to Erivo’s Carrier and Amazon is adapting Tessa Thompson’s The Left Right Game and Demi Moore’s Dirty Diana for television.