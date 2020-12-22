‘Reservation Dogs’ From Sterlin Harjo & Taika Waititi Receives Series Order At FX

Click to Skip Ad
Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s Native American comedy Reservation Dogs has been handed a series order at FX.

This comes after the half-hour project, which follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it, shot a pilot in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

The pilot was written by Barking Water and Four Sheets to the Wind director Harjo, who also directed, and Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Waititi. It is the latter’s latest project at FX with What We Do in the Shadows, the TV spinoff of vampire feature comedy, renewed for a third season. Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch, who exec produces What We Do In The Shadows, exec produce the FX Productions series.

It stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Creeped Out) as Bear, Devery Jacobs (American Gods) as Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis (Beans) as Willie Jack and newcomer Lane Factor as Cheese.

The pilot episode also features guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike and Funny Bone with casting led by Angelique Midthunder.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities––mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” said Harjo. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs’ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

