Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Acquires ‘Making The Cut’ Producer SKR Productions To Bolster Unscripted Business

Hello Sunshine, the production company established by Reese Witherspoon, is doubling down on unscripted TV with the acquisition of Sara Rea’s SKR Productions.

SKR produces Amazon fashion reality series Making the Cut with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as well as Project Runway spinoffs such as Project Runway Threads and Project Runway Junior.

Rea, who set up SKR in 2014, will become Head of Unscripted Television for Hello Sunshine following the deal and will bring across her team of execs including Sue Kinkead and Danielle Ghilardi Birckhead, who will become SVP Development and SVP Physical Production & Operations, respectively. Also joining are Tyler O’Neill and Elizabeth Sandroff as Senior Directors of Development.

The move comes as Hello Sunshine steps up its activities in the unscripted world. The company produces Get Organized on Netflix and is making competition series My Kind of Country for Apple TV+.

“Sara has led an incredibly talented team whose values and goals reflect everything we believe in at Hello Sunshine and I’m inspired by all they have accomplished,” Witherspoon said. “With shows like Making the Cut, SKR has bridged television and the consumer experience in such an innovative way, opening up new possibilities for what content can do. I am beyond thrilled to welcome them to our team as we continue to grow and expand our mission to put women and underrepresented voices at the center.”

Said Rea: “I am inspired by what Reese and the Hello Sunshine team are creating. That, in conjunction with us having such perfectly aligned goals, has all of us at SKR excited to join Hello Sunshine and grow the unscripted division. This is truly one of those rare one plus one equals ten opportunities, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine, added: “Since launching Hello Sunshine I feel tremendous pride about what our team has done in championing storytelling and storytellers in film, scripted and unscripted television, animation, audio and through Reese’s Book Club. The response of audiences demonstrates the clear desire for narratives that explore the full range of women’s lived experiences. But we have so much more work to do and in Sara we have found exactly the right leader and partner to accelerate our growth in Unscripted. Sara shares our vision, passion and ambition and brings a fresh, innovative and creative sensibility to everything she does.”