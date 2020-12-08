Redbox Launches Free On Demand Streaming Service

Redbox has launched Free On Demand, an ad-supported streaming destination promising hundreds of titles arriving weekly that are “curated to the tastes of Redbox audiences.”

Some of the initial titles are films like Trespass, Lord of War, The Illusionist, Haywire and Maggie. Redbox said the mix will cover “fan favorites, cult classics and popular titles.”

As of now, Redbox Free On Demand is currently available on Roku, iOS, Android mobile and TVs, and Vizio, with LG, Xbox, Samsung, and Google Chromecast among the platforms to be added soon.

“Today’s audiences are fueling an unprecedented demand for premium quality on-demand content that is free with advertising. We expect to see continued growth in AVOD, making Free on Demand a significant addition to our free streaming platform,” Chris Yates, GM of Redbox On Demand, said in a press release.

While most consumers know Chicago-based Redbox for its 41,000 disc-dispensing kiosks, which have been in many grocery and convenience stores since 2002, the company has taken significant steps to evolve.

It launched Free Live TV, a streaming offering in the mold of larger free services like Pluto and Xumo, earlier this year. Its 89 channels include Cheddar, Tastemade, Bloomberg TV, Reelz and several of brands from the Condé Nast stable. The company also has started Redbox Entertainment, a division for new content acquisition and production, and has a presence in the growing premium VOD and transactional on-demand sectors.

In 2016, Redbox parent Outerwall was acquired by hedge fund Apollo Capital Management in a transaction worth $1.6 billion.