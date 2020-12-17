‘Red Bird Lane’ Adds Crispin Glover As Series Regular, Four As Recurring

Six more characters are coming to the pilot for HBO Max’s psychological thriller Red Bird Lane. Crispin Glover will join the cast as a series regular and James Urbaniak, Jamie Clayton, Rya Kihlstedt and Grantham Coleman will appear as recurring. Damon Dayoub will guest star.

Red Bird Lane, written by Sara Gran and directed by David Slade, is a psychological thriller that follows eight strangers who arrive at an isolated house, all for different reasons. Upon their mysterious and coincidental arrival, the strangers realize that something sinister and terrifying awaits them.

Glover will play Jonah, a bad man who arrives at the mysterious house in the center of the thriller for money. Glover is known for playing George McFly in Back to the Future and Willard Stiles in Willard. The actor, filmmaker and author has also appeared in American Gods and Alice in Wonderland. He is repped by APA.

The Venture Brothers and Difficult People actor James Urbaniak will play Tanner, a charming and arrogant character who also arrives to the Red Bird Lane house for unspeakable reasons. Urbaniak has acted in Hulu’s Difficult People, Amazon’s Too Old To Die Young and IFC’s Documentary Now! He is repped by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group in Los Angeles.

Set to join as Red Bird Lane‘s Jessica is Jamie Clayton. The sarcastic, hard-edged but charming Jessica comes to the mysterious residence for fraud. Clayton’s credits include Sense8, The L Word: Generation Q, Disclosure and Designated Survivor. She is represented by Link Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

A Teacher and One Mississippi actress Rya Kihlstedt will recur as Eloise, the show’s blunt yet enigmatic house guest who arrives for a dinner party. Kihlstedt previously recurred on Freeform’s Love in the Time of Corona and Cinemax’s Jett, from Sebastian Gutierrez. She has also appeared in Charmed, The Bold Type, Yellowstone and Marvel’s Agents of Shield. Untitled Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency and GGA talent agency represent the actress.

Grantham Coleman will play the intelligent, handsome but cruel Sigmund. The Black Bear and Much Ado About Nothing stage actor’s character comes to the sinister house to bury a secret. Coleman portrayed Martin Luther King Jr. in Broadway’s The Great Society and appeared opposite Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie and Zazie Beatz in Benedict Andrew’s Amazon film Seberg. His additional screen credits include 11.22.63 and The Americans. He is repped by APA and Inspire Entertainment.

Lastly, Damon Dayoub will guest star as Ian Goodman, a handsome philosophy professor. The Texas native portrayed Detective Quincy Fisher on Freeform’s Stitchers. The actor’s additional credits include Chicago Fire, NCIS and Grace & Frankie. He is repped by TalentWorks, Pop Art Management and Marks Law Group.

They all join the previously announced stars Susan Sarandon, Kiersey Clemons, Isidora Goreshter, Danny Huston, Ash Santos, Fiana Dourif, Dizzie Harris and Tara Lynne Barr.

Red Bird Lane executive produced by Gran, Slade, and John Wells and Erin Jontow for John Wells Productions. The studio is Warner Bros. Television.