‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’s Monique Samuels Exits After Four Years

Monique Samuels will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Samuels revealed her decision Sunday on Instagram Live following The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 reunion show. “It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest… I’m over it. I’m over it,” she told fans.

“I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love y’all, I thank y’all. But when you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Samuels described Sunday’s Season 5 reunion show as “very draining” to watch and explained that she decided to leave the show in an effort to protect her family from drama.

“If my kids were to get older and say they watched everything and they watched the show, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that?” she added. “I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV. Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype… I was working overtime to really check myself because that’s the exact opposite of what I want to display on a TV show, and in real life, most importantly. I’m always going to be a great example and role model for my kids, and you have to know when enough is enough. And enough is enough.”

The fifth season of Real Housewives of Potomac focused on Samuels’ marriage to former NFL player Chris Samuels and rumors about the paternity of their 2-year-old son, Chase. The couple, who wed in March 2012, have two other children, 7-year-old son Christopher Jr. and 5-year-old daughter Milani.

Samuels, who joined the show in Season 2, thanked Bravo, “a network that is so amazing,” and expressed her gratitude for “having the platform to be able to speak to so many people every week. I’m so blessed and so grateful.”

Samuels is the latest to leave the franchise, following Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards, New York City’s Dorinda Medley and Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes.

Bravo does not comment on casting.