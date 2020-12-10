‘Raya And The Last Dragon’ Going on Disney+ Premiere Access & Theaters In March

In the first sign today on Disney Investor Day that the studio might be going the way of WarnerMedia-HBO Max in their simultaneous theatrical-streaming strategy, the studio will release their upcoming animated feature Raya And the Last Dragon both in theaters and on Disney+ premiere access (ala Mulan over Labor Day weekend) in March.

The pic is currently slated for a March 12 release.

We’ll see as the afternoon goes on whether more films hit the streaming service and theaters at the same time. Sure sounds like it. Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Boss Kareem Daniel dropped the news today during the studio’s virtual Investor presentation before all the big announcements hit.

Already, Disney is putting intended theatrical release, Pixar’s Soul, on Disney+ on Dec. 25.

Daniel said that in the near future, Disney will roll out ten Star Wars series, ten Marvel series, 15 Pixar series and more on Disney+.

Raya is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. Pic is set in Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, where a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon.

Mulan was released in those territories that had Disney+ at $29.99 extra for the streaming service’s subs. In those countries that didn’t have Disney+, Mulan was available in theaters and grossed $67M, largely driven by China.