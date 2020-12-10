Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

IAB Sets Virtual 2021 NewFronts For Week Of May 3; Podcast Upfront Right After

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CAA Bombshell: Chief Richard Lovett To WarnerMedia CEO Over HBO Max: "Blindside Entirely Unacceptable"
Read the full story

Ray Hughes Management Rebrands As RHM, Enlists Kevin Kitsis As Talent Manager

Kevin Kitsis
RHM

Ray Hughes Management has rebranded as RHM and has brought aboard Kevin Kitsis as the company’s newest talent manager. The boutique talent management company announced its rebranding and Kitsis’ hire on Thursday.

Coming to RHM from APA, Kitsis will help build out the company’s acting division and service the roster in additional areas including digital, brand entertainment, podcasting, publishing and more.

Among Kitsis’ clients are Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol, Ozark), Chase Anderson (Sweet Magnolia’s, Hillbilly Elegy), Mahdi Cocci (Bruh, Watchmen) and Brock O’Hurn (Euphoria).

Kitsis will be based in RHM’s Los Angeles office.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad