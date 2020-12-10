Ray Hughes Management Rebrands As RHM, Enlists Kevin Kitsis As Talent Manager

Ray Hughes Management has rebranded as RHM and has brought aboard Kevin Kitsis as the company’s newest talent manager. The boutique talent management company announced its rebranding and Kitsis’ hire on Thursday.

Coming to RHM from APA, Kitsis will help build out the company’s acting division and service the roster in additional areas including digital, brand entertainment, podcasting, publishing and more.

Among Kitsis’ clients are Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol, Ozark), Chase Anderson (Sweet Magnolia’s, Hillbilly Elegy), Mahdi Cocci (Bruh, Watchmen) and Brock O’Hurn (Euphoria).

Kitsis will be based in RHM’s Los Angeles office.