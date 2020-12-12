Ray Fisher Says “We’re On Our Way” As ‘Justice League’ Probe Concludes With “Remedial Action” By Tight-Lipped WarnerMedia

Whatever bad stuff went down during the making of Justice League, Warner Media aren’t talking about it except to say they’ve handled it, just trust them.

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” the AT&T-owned media company said in a late Friday news dump. Beyond the statement from Global Communications chief Christy Haubegger, WarnerMedia would not give any more details on what that action is or who it was directed towards. I hear high-level Warner Bros executives on the motion picture side were blindsided by tonight’s announcement, and oblivious as to who specifically was receiving punishment in this situation; the entire JL-Fisher incident being completely handled by parent WarnerMedia.

However, Ray Fisher the man at the center of this probe into replacement director Joss Whedon’s conduct on set, was a bit less cryptic himself and clearly in a good mood. Speculation by sources is that Warner’s statement is specifically referring to Whedon, who recently parted ways with the studio’s sister HBO on the sci-fi drama The Nevers.

Looking toward the future, the actor who played Cyborg in the 2017 film took to social media soon after WarnerMedia released their statement

The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: – The investigation of Justice League is now complete. – It has lead to remedial action.

(Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) 1/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E 3/3 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 12, 2020

The long festering situation went public when Fisher called out Whedon’s behavior on the superhero team-up flick after taking over for Zack Snyder, who exited to deal with a tragic family matter. “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable,” the Paradigm repped Fisher said online this summer “He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

Backed up by JL co-star and Aguaman Jason Mamoa and others, Fisher then got into a public tussle with WarnerMedia about the way their subsequent look into the matter was being conducted and his role in it.

In October, the actor told Forbes that race played a role in Whedon’s handling of him and the less than stellar box office film. “The erasure of people of color from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence,” Fisher asserted.

“Prior to Justice League’s reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained—on multiple occasions—by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures,” Fisher also claimed. “Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich,” he added, reiterating many of those he had cited previously.

While it is unknown how this is all playing out in terms of the investigation, Deadline has learned that the probe and its conclusion have in no way hampered the reshoots for Snyder’s four-part Justice League cut coming to HBO Max in 2021. In fact, Fisher was on set earlier this fall for the project, which is expected to have a lot more Cyborg in it than the Whedon big screen version of Justice League, we hear.

Of course, this all takes place in the context of all the blowback that HBO Max has been receiving the past few days with the streamer taking all of WB’s 2021 slate for itself, and the Christmas Day debut of Wonder Woman 1984 online and what theaters are open. Certainly, with all that, the Jason Kilar run WM wanted to get at least bad scene off their plate, and it seems that they have.