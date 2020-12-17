Ray Fisher Joins ‘Women Of The Movement’ ABC Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ray Fisher is set co-star in ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement, from creator-writer Marissa Jo Cerar and a producing team that includes Jay-Z, Will Smith and Aaron Kaplan.

The six-episode series, set to premiere in 2021, centers on Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till (Cedric Joe), following his brutal killing in the Jim Crow South.

Fisher will play Gene Mobley, the man who would have been Emmett Till’s stepfather, if not for his murder. A devoted partner to Emmett’s mother, Mamie, Gene was considered the love of her life. They later married.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the first episode of the limited series, which is assembling a team of directors who are all women of color.

Related Story 'All My Children' Eyes ABC Return With Primetime Sequel 'Pine Valley' In the Works From Andrew Stearn, Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

“It is an honor to be joining Women of the Movement’s powerful portrayal of Mamie Till-Mobley’s journey,” Fisher said. “To be in service of her story with so many talented women of color at the helm is truly a privilege. Mrs. Till-Mobley’s actions inspired the fight for fundamental change in our country, and her legacy will continue to serve as a much-needed reminder that a single person can indeed change the world.”

Glynn Turman and Niecy Nash also star.

Women of the Movement is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson. Cerar serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jay-Z, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith via Roc Nation; Will Smith and James Lassiter for Overbrook; as well as Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann of Kapital Entertainment. Also executive producing are Prince-Bythewood, Rosanna Grace for Serendipity Film Group; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of Middleton Media Group; and David Clark via Mazo Partners. Kapital Entertainment is the studio.

Fisher is best known for his role as ‘Victor Stone/Cyborg’ in Warner Brothers’ DC Cinematic Universe. ‘Cyborg’ is first introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was last seen in Justice League. Fisher this past summer spoke up about alleged misconduct on the set of Justice League by replacement director Joss Whedon and others. It led to an Warner Bros. investigation, which resulted in “remedial action.”

In TV, Fisher co-starred in the third installment of HBO’s anthology series True Detective opposite Mahershala Ali. On stage, Fisher is known for his portrayal of Muhammed Ali in the Off-Broadway production, Fetch Clay, Make Man from Tony-winning director, Des McAnuff. Fisher is repped by Paradigm and Management 360.