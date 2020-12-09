‘Bachelorette’ And Rare Tuesday NFL Game Top Nightly Ratings; ‘Big Sky’ Sees First Dip

ABC’s The Bachelorette ticked down a tenth from last week but was still strong enough to lead the primetime ratings Tuesday in non-sports fare. The reality competition delivered a 1.1 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.12 million viewers as it faced a rare Tuesday NFL game on Fox where the Baltimore Ravens trampled the Dallas Cowboys.

Bachelorette was followed by Big Sky (0.5, 3.46M), which dropped two tenths from last week, marking the first major hit for David E. Kelley’s Pacific Northwest noir thriller which recently received a full-season back order.

As for the game, Fox aired what was to be last week’s Thursday Night Football last night, after the Ravens-Cowboys matchup was postponed twice because of Covid-19 concerns. It scored a 2.8 rating and 10.06 million viewers, the night’s top-rated and most-watched program in primetime. Those numbers will be likely adjusted in the finals.

CBS saw the return of its Tuesday night lineup for the trio’s fall finales, which was down across the board against the game. NCIS (0.7, 8.28M) stumbled but managed to nab the largest non-sports audience for the night. It was followed by FBI (0.6, 6.57M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 4.83M).

At NBC, The Voice (0.7, 6.46M) held steady with last week as did a double dose of the medical drama Transplant (0.4, 3.43M; 0.4, 2.93M) which included the season finale at 10 p.m.

Last but not least, the CW’s Swamp Thing (0.1, 485,000) and Tell Me a Story (0.1, 283,000) matched last week’s numbers in the demo, though both fell in viewership.