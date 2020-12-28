‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ All-Star Cast To Include Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess & Adam Lambert

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will have an all-star cast for its one-time-only streaming performance, a line-up that includes Wayne Brady, Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Lambert and André De Shields, with Tituss Burgess as Remy the rat.

Casting for the Jan. 1 Actors Fund benefit performance was announced today by production company Seaview.

The musical was created by TikTok members as a collective work that has engaged more than 200 million fans worldwide. The musical numbers – each created by a TikToker, all inspired by the Disney-Pixar 2007 animated film Ratatouille, and has become a viral internet phenomenon in recent months.

The one-time performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will feature content created by and culled from the TikTokers, backed by the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.

The cast and roles announced today are Brady (Django), Burgess (Remy), Chamberlin (Gusteau), De Shields (Ego), Lambert (Emile), Andrew Barth Feldman (Linguini), Priscilla Lopez (Mabel), Ashley Park (Colette), Owen Tabaka (Young Ego), and Mary Testa (Skinner), with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

The musical is adapted for the virtual benefit by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott, directed by Lucy Moss, and features music from Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce), and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse).

Seaview (Slave Play, Sea Wall/A Life) produces, with executive producers Jeremy O. Harris, Michael Breslin, and Patrick Foley. The benefit is presented in association with TikTok and TodayTix Presents.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET for 72 hours only. Tickets are on sale on TodayTix.com.