Range Media Partners Promotes Four Associates To Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has promoted associates Austin Lantero, Laura Reddy, Jen Trofa and Paige Wandling to manager.

Range Media Partners was founded in September by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. The start-up management firm is promoting from within as they continue to sign business and grow the company.

Lantero began his career at NBCUniversal in the Finance & Strategy Department. He then segued into representation by starting in the CAA Mailroom, rising to become the first assistant for Motion Picture Department Head Jack Whigham.

Reddy produced for ABC News Nightline and ABC’s documentary unit, Lincoln Square Productions. Some of her producing projects include Back To The Beginning With Christiane Amanpour, Cosby: The Women Speak for A&E, and Let It Fall directed by John Ridley. Prior to joining Range, Reddy was at UTA for four years, in Asian Business Development and in the Talent Department.

Trofa began her career at Paramount in their page program. She went on to join UTA’s Agent Trainee program, where she worked in the Motion Picture Lit department, then moved to the TV Lit department before joining Range.

Wandling got her start in public relations at ID PR, then moved to CAA in 2017 in the Motion Picture Talent department. At Range, she worked as an associate to managing partner Dave Bugliari.

“We are thrilled to promote our colleagues who have contributed in such monumental ways since the launch of our company,” said founding partner CHelsea McKinnies. “Austin, Jen, Laura and Paige all embody unique talents and skillsets and we look forward to working alongside them as they continue to shape our business and our culture.”