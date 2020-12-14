Range Media Partners Inks CrichtonSun, Production Company & Archive Of Late Author Michael Crichton

Range Media Partners has signed CrichtonSun, the Los Angeles-based archive, publishing and production company of late author Michael Crichton that is overseen by president Sherri Crichton and her producing partner Laurent Bouzereau.

Together, Range and CrichtonSun will produce, package and develop a slate of new projects from the Jurassic Park author’s archives including several TV series and a major screen event adaptation of one of his unpublished manuscripts.

Founded in 2014, CrichtonSun is dedicated to continuing the Crichton legacy through an array of projects across multiple platforms including film, television and podcasts. The company has also kept the author on the bestseller list with newly found literary works including Pirate Latitudes, Dragon Teeth and Micro. In 2019, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Crichton’s benchmark novel The Andromeda Strain, CrichtonSun created a sequel entitled The Andromeda Evolution in collaboration with bestselling author Daniel H. Wilson.

“We’re thrilled to have found true creative partners at Range,” says Crichton. “They share our passion of preserving the Crichton legacy and we look forward to tapping into their imaginative minds and exciting pool of talent to continue bringing Michael’s visions to life for audiences and readers around the world.”

Range co-founding partner Michael Cooper said “We are deeply honored to have the opportunity to partner with Sherri and Laurent and embrace the magic given to the world from this titan. Michael Crichton’s footprint is indelible and singular.”

Michael Crichton wrote 18 major novels including bestsellers The Andromeda Strain, Jurassic Park, Congo, Disclosure and Sphere, and directed seven films including Westworld, Coma and The Great Train Robbery, for which he also wrote the screenplays. When he created the hit series ER in 1995, he achieved an unprecedented pop-cultural feat by having the nation’s No. 1 TV show, No. 1 bestselling book (The Lost World) and No. 1 movie (Congo) in the same year. He repeated the feat in 2016 with ER, Airframe and Twister.