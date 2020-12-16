‘Ramy’ Director Christopher Storer To Helm Colin Jost-Pete Davidson Comedy ‘Worst Man’ For Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Storer has been tapped to direct the Universal’s comedy Worst Man starring Colin Jost and Pete Davidson. The idea is based on an original idea pitched by Jost, Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman.

The wedding comedy follows a soon-to-be-married couple and the family dramatics that ensue just weeks before the ceremony. Universal’s Senior EVP Production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio, and Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels will produce.

The film marks one of the first big projects for the two SNL talents as they ponder their future on the show. Davidson and Jost have a longstanding relationship on Saturday Night Live and their chemistry has been in full effect when Davidson commonly comes on “Weekend Update” to riff with Jost and Michael Che.

Storer is better known for producing acclaimed films such as Eighth Grade. This marks his first feature directing job, though he has helmed several episodes of the Hulu series Ramy, on which he also serves as an executive producer. He is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Paul Hastings LLP.

Jost has slowly started to gear up his film slate as he has been busy the past few years as a co-head writer with Che on Saturday Night Live. His memoir A Very Punchable Face was published in July and it made the New York Times bestseller list. He is set to appear in Warner Bros. Tom & Jerry, a live-action/animated hybrid film based on the classic cartoon.

Even as he continues to appear on Saturday Night Live, Davidson’s film career has blossomed over the past year, including his star-making role in the Judd Apatow comedy The King of Staten Island. He also starred in the Hulu coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence that came out this year. He can be seen next in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Jost is represented as an actor by CAA. His attorney is Morris Yorn Barnes Levine.

Davidson is represented by ICM Partners, WME (touring), Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.