Radio Disney To Halt Operations In Early 2021, Capping 25-Year Hitmaking Run

Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country will cease operations in the first quarter of 2021 as the company’s top-to-bottom realignment continues.

The move is related to the effort to have Disney Branded Television focus more on upping production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels.

Radio Disney launched in 1996 as a terrestrial network and had expanded over the years to satellite radio and other platforms. By 2005, it reached 97% of the U.S. and played a key role in putting Disney stars like the Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and many more on the broader pop-culture map.

Artists on major labels like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, N’Sync, One Direction and many more hugely benefited from Radio Disney exposure.

The shutdown will directly affect 36 full- and part-time employees, the company said.

Here is the full statement from Disney:

Radio Disney in Latin America is a separate operation and is not impacted by the announcement today.

The difficult decision to close these two radio networks coincided with Disney’s recently announced structural changes that call for Disney Branded Television to sharpen its focus on increasing production of kids’ and family content for Disney+ and Disney Channels. Division leaders also took into account the fast evolving media environment that provides more personalized music choices than ever to a generation of young consumers, and the ongoing public health crisis that continues to affect in-person music events.

