Rachel Kaplan Launches Absecon Entertainment, Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television

Rachel Kaplan is heading back to Warner Bros. Television after striking an overall deal with the studio via her new production company.

Kaplan, who has spent the last six years as Head of Scripted for Keshet Studios, has launched Absecon Entertainment, which has signed an exclusive, multi-year deal with the company.

It brings her back to the studio, where she was previously VP, Drama Development, a role that saw her develop or co-develop series including Chuck, Gossip Girl and The O.C.

Under the new deal, she will develop and produce scripted series for streaming services and cable, as well as the broadcast networks.

During her tenure at Keshet Studios, the U.S. production arm of the Israeli media company, her and Peter Traugott, who ran the unit, had a successful run. She exec produced The Baker and the Beauty for ABC and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector for NBC and was involved in the NBC pilot La Brea, which is currently in consideration at the network.

She also exec produced HBO limited series Our Boys, The Brave (NBC) and Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS) as well as pilots Skinny Dip (The CW), Suspicion (NBC) and Salamander (ABC).

Prior to joining Keshet, she was a partner at TBD Entertainment with Traugott, where she exec produced Manhattan Love Story (ABC), Do No Harm (NBC) and Ringer (The CW). She was also EVP, Television, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Head of Scripted Television at BermanBraun.

Rachel Kaplan said, “It’s very fitting that my first solo deal has landed at the studio where it all started for me. Peter Roth, Susan Rovner and Brett Paul, in addition to teaching me everything I know about TV, were instrumental in bringing me back to Warner Bros. While I will miss my colleagues at Universal and Keshet, including my longtime partner Peter Traugott, I’m looking forward to working with Channing, Brett, Clancy, Leigh, Adrienne and their teams. There is an explosion of ground-breaking, original, voice-driven and diverse narratives being told across the television landscape today, and I hope to be part of bringing those stories to life. I’m also extremely grateful that WBTV is letting me use my original headshot.”

She is represented by WME.