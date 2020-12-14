Rachael Leigh Cook Returning As Laney Boggs For ‘He’s All That’ Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook is officially set to reprise her role as Laney Boggs in Miramax’s He’s All That. She joins leads Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the gender role-flipped remake of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That.

Rae, in a role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr’s Zackary Siler, plays Padgett Sawyer, who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy (Buchanan) into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. Cook will play Padgett’s wise and caring mother. Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy co-star.

Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing the updated iteration from a screenplay by R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original. Mark Waters is set to direct.

Cook, who was most recently seen starring in the Netflix rom-com, Love, Guaranteed, is repped by Industry Entertainment.