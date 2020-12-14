Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Matt Lanter-Starring ‘Chasing The Rain’ Lands At Indie Rights; TIFF Pic ‘White Lie’ Acquired By Rock Salt Releasing; Andy Palmer To Direct Indie Thriller ‘Flatwoods’ – Film Briefs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Black List 2020 Unveiled; Agency & Management Scorecards
Read the full story

Rachael Leigh Cook Returning As Laney Boggs For ‘He’s All That’ Remake

Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook Mega

Rachael Leigh Cook is officially set to reprise her role as Laney Boggs in Miramax’s He’s All That. She joins leads Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the gender role-flipped remake of the 1999 romantic comedy She’s All That.

Rae, in a role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr’s Zackary Siler, plays Padgett Sawyer, who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy (Buchanan) into prom king, attempting to avenge herself following a humiliating fallout with her boyfriend. Cook will play Padgett’s wise and caring mother. Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy co-star.

Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing the updated iteration from a screenplay by R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original. Mark Waters is set to direct.

Cook, who was most recently seen starring in the Netflix rom-com, Love, Guaranteed, is repped by Industry Entertainment.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad