Dayo Okeniyi, Joel McHale, Nick Cassavetes, Michael Masini, Eduardo Franco, Paul Rust And 3 More Join ‘Queenpins’; Jack McBrayer And Annie Mumolo To Cameo

EXCLUSIVE: STXfilms’ scam comedy Queenpins starring Kristen Bell has added a robust roster of talent to its cast. Dayo Okeniyi (See), Joel McHale (Community), Nick Cassavetes (Prisoners of the Ghostland), Michael Masini (Birds of Prey), Paul Rust (Love), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Lidia Porto (Vida) and Greta Oglesby (Wilson) have boarded the film written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. In addition, Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) and Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids) will pop up in cameo roles in the film.

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins follows a suburban housewife (Bell), fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society, who decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club. Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

Okeniyi is set to star as Earl, a mailman who becomes interested — almost infatuated — with JoJo (Kirby Howell Baptiste), one of the ladies on his mail route while McHale will play an IRS agent married to Bell’s character.

Cassavetes’s character is the head of a militia group who comes into play as the coupon-clipping scheme gets out of hand. Opposite that, Masini will play a member of a SWAT team charged with taking down a certain criminal conspiracy while Rust will play an FBI agent at the very, very, very bottom of the ladder, the bureau’s object of ridicule, who is handed the ultra-low-profile coupon case. Franco plays Greg, a lazy cashier who is annoyed by Bell’s character’s constant, daily use of coupons. and Jackson will play a doctor trying to help Bell’s family along.

In their cameo roles, McBrayer will play a member of the most-feared law enforcement organization on the planet: the United States Postal Inspection Service. Mumolo will play Crystal, a young coupon-clipping mom who’s interviewed by a store’s loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Queenpins marks a reunion between Bell and her The Good Place and Veronica Mars co-star Howell-Baptiste. Vince Vaughn also stars. The film is produced by AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films. AGC’s Linda McDonough is producing alongside Red Hour’s Nicky Weinstock. AGC Studios Chairman Stuart Ford and Miguel A. Palos, Jr. are executive producers along with Ben Stiller and Breean Solberg of Red Hour. The project was developed by McDonough under her Marquee Entertainment banner prior to joining AGC earlier this year. Queenpins will be distributed in the US, UK, and Ireland by STX, and the studio is handling international distribution through its network of global partners.

