Queen Elizabeth ‘Deepfake’ Message Jabs Prince Harry & Meghan, Prince Andrew

A hilarious digitally altered version of Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas speech was broadcast on the BBC and ITV Friday, providing a serious message while sending up the real Queen’s address.

The “deepfake” version of Queen Elizabeth II took several swipes at members of the Royal family, and the Queen even danced in a Tik Tok routine. All of it was designed to warn of the ease of misinformation that could spread in the digital age.

A deepfake uses a person’s image or voice in a realistic video that usually delivers an outlandish message while purporting to be a real broadcast.

“If there is a theme to my message today, it is trust. Trust in what is genuine, and what is not,” the fake queen said in the altered version that aired Friday.

Britain’s Channel 4 said the fake video was designed as “a stark warning about the advanced technology that is enabling the proliferation of misinformation and fake news in a digital age.”

The faux Queen Elizabeth II delivers a few zingers, mentioning the withdrawal of Prince Harry and Meghan from royal duties and Prince Andrew’s step back from active participation in most royal family activities. In the case of Meghan and Harry, she notes, “There are few things more hurtful than someone telling you they prefer the company of Canadians.”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the message.

The real Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas Day message drew a large audience, with the total watching believed to be her highest rating in years. It topped BBC one and ITV Christmas Day ratings.

Watch the deepfake video above.