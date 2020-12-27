Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Speech Gets Another Parody From ‘Family Guy’ Producer – This Time, With Prince George

First there was a hilarious “deepfake” video of Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas address. Now, an animated spoof of the annual message has emerged, with a cartoon Prince George joining Her Majesty in an alternative version created by Family Guy producer Gary Janetti.

The clip, taken from the forthcoming HBO Max animated series The Prince and posted to Instagram by Janetti, sees the “Queen” (voiced by actress Frances de la Tour) taking a look at the last year’s annus horribilus. The cartoon Queen talks about the pandemic and wildfires, but is upstaged when seven-year-old Prince George pipes up about the cancellation of Coachella, the postponed James Bond movie, and Denise Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The clip ends on a somewhat vulgar note, as the Queen says the year “really f****** sucked,” adding “At least we got the vaccine,” to which Prince George replies, “Most of them didn’t,” referring to the audience of commoners. The prince then drops the mic with “Merry Christmas, bitchess, George and GanGan out.”