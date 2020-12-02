QCode Hires Longtime Apple Podcasts Exec Steve Wilson As Chief Strategy Officer

Podcast outfit QCode has hired former Apple Podcasts executive Steve Wilson as the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, overseeing partnerships, marketing, distribution and helping on content strategy.

Wilson joins the firm after nearly 15 years at Apple where he worked across editorial, partner relations, and marketing.

His hiring, something of a coup for QCode, comes on the heels of the company’s recent series A funding which was led by Sonos and co-led by C-Ventures.

Earlier this month, the LA-based venture, which has built a strong line in starry audio dramas with adaptation appeal, named Sandra Yee Ling as Vice President of Production and Michele Zárate as Director of Development and promoted Tess Ryan to the role of producer and Deron Johnson to Head of Music.

“Steve has directly shaped and bolstered the podcast industry over his many years at Apple,” said Rob Herting, CEO and founder of QCode. “We are confident he will help take QCode to the next level in podcasting.”

“The through line in my career has always been a passion for how technology and amazing content can enhance people’s lives. Podcasting empowers individuals to share their voice with the world and promote storytelling which engenders connection and empathy,” said Wilson. “I’m excited to be joining QCode which is at the forefront of this medium and helping to carve a way forward for scripted fiction in the space.”